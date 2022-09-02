Populous (PPT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,720.00

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $207,720.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085853 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.