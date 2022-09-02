Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

ETR PAH3 opened at €69.38 ($70.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 12-month high of €97.66 ($99.65). The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.