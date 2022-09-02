Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 0.5%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Positron Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

About Positron

(Get Rating)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.