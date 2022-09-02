Potentiam Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $362,472.59 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Potentiam coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $362,472.59 and approximately $10,645.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Potentiam Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Potentiam
Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.