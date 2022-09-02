PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.99 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

