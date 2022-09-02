Prasad Gundumogula Acquires 7,600 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,175,185 shares in the company, valued at $79,906,893.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondee alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,166 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,711.52.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,373.34.

On Thursday, August 18th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 18,233 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $204,574.26.

Mondee Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.10 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mondee

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.