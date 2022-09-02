Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

