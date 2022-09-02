Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
Progyny Trading Down 3.7 %
Progyny stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Progyny
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.