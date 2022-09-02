Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

