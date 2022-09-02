Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $71.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.57.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

