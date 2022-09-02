Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading Down 9%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 10,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGAOF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Proximus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Further Reading

