ProxyNode (PRX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $55,089.71 and $49.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00226429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00434595 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 193,276,046 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

