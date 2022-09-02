Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

PRU opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

