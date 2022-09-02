PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Down 3.7%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97. Approximately 5,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.