PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Down 3.7%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97. Approximately 5,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

