Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

