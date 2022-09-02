Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $180,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $334.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,804. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

