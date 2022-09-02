Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Pure Storage by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.