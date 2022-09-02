Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Pure Storage Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
