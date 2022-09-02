Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 2.6%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.29. 20,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 77,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

