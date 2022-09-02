PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,844. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

