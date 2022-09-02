Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Increased by Analyst

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for STORE Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for STORE Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of STORE Capital

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $35,418,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 1,147,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

