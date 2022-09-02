Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,180 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

