QANplatform (QANX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.19 Million

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $25.19 million and $142,215.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QANplatform Profile

QANX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,411,283 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | FacebookWhitepaper”

