Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $729.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

