Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 20,063 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.