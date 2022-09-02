Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,460 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $158.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.46 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

