Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 802 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

