Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -184.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,873 shares of company stock worth $8,109,362 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

