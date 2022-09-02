Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $783,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 217,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 163.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,334.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,123,000 after acquiring an additional 466,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.91 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

