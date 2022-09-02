Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $998,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MKC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

