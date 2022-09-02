Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

