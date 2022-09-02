Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

