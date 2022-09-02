Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,981 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 105,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 194,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

