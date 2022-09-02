Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $675,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,162,211.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

