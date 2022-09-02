Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 11,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,945. Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

