Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.