Quent Capital LLC Has $368,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2,869.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,081,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,472 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,124,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $32.26 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.