Quent Capital LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

