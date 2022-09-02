Quent Capital LLC Has $594,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Down 0.8 %

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.