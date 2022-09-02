Quent Capital LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $88.30 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

