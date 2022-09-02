Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 993,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRB opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

