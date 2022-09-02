Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

