Quent Capital LLC Sells 17,961 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

