Quent Capital LLC Sells 910 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

