Quent Capital LLC Takes $503,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
