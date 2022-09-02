Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 268,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

