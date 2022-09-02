Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 10,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

