RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.92 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.92 million and $7.91 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

