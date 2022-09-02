Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,800.00

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $29,800.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00206953 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

