Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,367 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6,628.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,585,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,603,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 404,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

KEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

