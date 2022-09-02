Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,307 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 92,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,655,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.