Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

